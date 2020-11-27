Local Matters

November 27, 2020 - 5:49pm

Motorcycle accident reported on Route 77 in Darien

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Darien.

A motorcyclist is reportedly down in the roadway and not alert at the intersection of Route 77 and Sumner Road, Darien.

Darien Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

UPDATE 5:51 p.m.: Mercy Flight on ground standby.  The patient is talking but medics still evaluating.

UPDATE 5:56 p.m.: Mercy Flight dispatched. The landing zone will be at the Darien Fire Hall. The patient is incoherent. 

UPDATE 6:07 p.m.: A medic is released from the scene to respond to a nearby medical call.

