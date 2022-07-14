Motorcycle accident reported on West Main Street Road, Batavia

A car and motorcycle accident is reported in the area of 3872 West Main Street Road, Batavia, with possible serious injuries.

Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

Mercy Flight #6 out of Olean is available if needed. Town of Batavia's chief has requested an in-air standby.

There are multiple calls.

UPDATE 5:26 p.m.: A first responder reports one vehicle on its side. East Pembroke Fire asked to close eastbound traffic at Kelsey Road. Mercy Flight requested to the scene.

UPDATE 7:10 p.m.: The preliminary investigation indicates, said Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, that a motorcyclist was eastbound on West Main Street Road, possibly exceeding the speed limit, and struck the side of a van that had been westbound and was turning left into the parking lot of Dave's Ice Cream. The motorcycle driver was ejected from the bike and into the van through a window. He sustained very serious injuries and was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital. The force of the impact caused the van to flip on its side. The van was occupied by a husband and wife from Florida, both 80 years old. Neither sustained serious injuries. Sanfratello said that while the investigation is early, it's possible both drivers will be cited, one for failing to yield and the other for speeding.

Photos by Howard Owens (we will have more photos from the scene once the names of those involved are released by the Sheriff's Office).