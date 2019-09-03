Motorcycle driver dies following accident in Alexander on Saturday

A motorcycle rider from Saegertown, Pa., succumbed over the weekend to injuries he sustained in an accident on Route 20 in Alexander on Saturday.

According to State Police, Frank L. Eckart, 65, was eastbound on Broadway Road and was slowing for the intersection with Route 98 when he lost control of his bike.

Eckart was ejected from his 2005 Harley-Davidson along with a 61-year-old passenger, whose name wasn't released.

Mercy Flight transported Eckart to Erie County Medical Center where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The accident was investigated by State Police.

Alexander fire assisted at the scene.