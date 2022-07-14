Local Matters

July 14, 2022 - 9:03pm

Motorcyclist down in roadway on Summit Street Road, Pavilion

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Pavilion.

A motorcyclist is reportedly down in the roadway, not alert, in the area of 9583 Summit Street Road, just north of Black Street Road, in Pavilion.

Pavilion Fire and Mercy EMS responding.

The caller reports the rider is conscious and breathing but not really alert.

Mercy Flight out of Buffalo is available.

UPDATE 9:05 p.m.: The driver is up and walking around according to a Le Roy responder on scene.  Mercy Flight not required. Le Roy Ambulance to handle the call. The Mercy EMS unit is back in service.

