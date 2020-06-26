Motorcyclist down in the roadway on Bethany Center Road

Emergency dispatch has received a report of a motorcycle down in the roadway with the rider in the roadway unresponsive.

The location is at Bethany Center Road and Ellicott Street Road, Batavia.

Town of Batavia fire along with Mercy EMS responding.

Mercy Flight is on in-air standby.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie)11:28 a.m.: There is loose gravel on the roadway at the crash site. A portion of Bethany Center Road is shut down to through traffic.

UPDATE 11:32 a.m.: Per town command, Mercy Flight's in-air standby is cancelled and it is put back in service.

UPDATE 11:35 a.m.: The county's Crash Management Team is summoned to the scene.

UPDATE 11:42 a.m.: A silver pickup truck was also involved in this accident; no word yet on injuries, if any, to the occupant(s). The truck is up an embankment on the east side of Bethany Center Road.

UPDATE 12:33 p.m.: This was a fatal accident. The motorcycle rider who died at the scene is an older male who lived out of the area, according to Genesee County Chief Deputy Brian Frieday. The rider was northbound on Bethany Center Road when he went over the crest of a hill and slammed into the silver pickup truck. The truck driver had pulled into a driveway near the crest of the hill in order to turn around and change direction of travel, when he pulled out of the driveway in front of the motorcyclist, who he never saw coming, Frieday said. The truck driver was not injured.