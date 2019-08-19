Local Matters

August 19, 2019 - 9:26pm

Motorcyclist killed in accident in Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, indian falls, pembroke, notify.

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene this evening an accident on Sliker Road, Pembroke.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident and will release more information later.

The victim is described as a middle-aged male.

Pembroke fire and Indian Falls fire along with Mercy EMS responded to the scene.

Photo and information: Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

