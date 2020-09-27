M&T branch in Corfu closing, ATM to remain at location

The M&T Bank branch at 1 E. Main St., in the Village of Corfu, is closing its lobby and offices but keeping its ATM, according to a spokeswoman for the company.

Customers were informed on Friday, according to Julia Berchou, VP, public relations for M&T.

"We have no plans to close any other branches in Genesee, Orleans or Wyoming County," Berchou said.

Customers can also bank by phone (1-800-724-2440), online at www.mtb.com, and via Apple and Android mobile apps.

Berchou said bank staff at other nearby branches are available for virtual meetings with customers.

In addition, team members at nearby branches are also available to meet virtually with customers.

The decision to close the branch was difficult, Berchou said but the closure will help improve efficiency and help the bank serve customers where they are located.

"From banking online or by phone to scheduling branch appointments—customers have greater access to the bank than ever before," Berchou said. "And because our customers’ needs and the ways they bank with us constantly change, we continually evaluate where our branches are located and how we can deliver the best value and convenience to our customers."