December 27, 2021 - 7:14pm

Multi-vehicle accident reported in Downtown Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A multi-vehicle accident is reported in the area of 73 Main Street, in front of the YNGodess Shop, Batavia.

Unknown injuries.

City Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 7:14 p.m.: A car has struck a parked car in front of Key Bank.

UPDATE 7:44 p.m.: An Audi sedan struck a parked vehicle pushing that vehicle into another car parked in front of it.  The driver of the Audi was administered a field sobriety test and taken into custody.  His name has not yet been released.

blue button