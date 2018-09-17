Local Matters

September 17, 2018 - 7:26am

Multi-vehicle accident reported on Batavia Elba Townline Road

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.

A multi-vehicle accident is reported at 3686 Batavia Elba Townline Road, Batavia.

A dump truck is involved.

Extrication is needed.

Unknown injuries but so far no report of serious injuries.

Town of Batavia fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

Oakfield Fire Police request for traffic control.

UPDATE 9:15 a.m.: Sun was a likely factor in the four-vehicle accident, according to a trooper at the scene. He did, however, anticipate issuing citations. One person was injured, the driver of the silver sedan. She was not seriously hurt. This was actually two accidents. The first accident, the pickup into the garbage truck. The next two cars came along later.

