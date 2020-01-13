Multiple injuries reported in crash in Alexander

A car has reportedly hit a utility pole in the area of 10612 Main Road, Alexander.

Multiple injuries reported.

Extrication required.

Crash management requested to the scene.

Alexander fire and ambulance, along with Mercy EMS and a Bethany ambulance requested to the scene.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 4:50 p.m.: The vehicle is a white sedan that is wrapped around a tree -- not a utility pole -- on the driver's side. Mercy Flight #8 just landed at the crash site. National Grid is informed about a nearby damaged pole. Town of Batavia fire is on standby.

UPDATE 4:55 p.m.: The vehicle was northbound in Wyoming County when Genesee County law enforcement was notified about a pursuit by officers in Wyoming County for reasons not announced by dispatchers. A few moments later, this crash occurred.

UPDATE 5:18 p.m.: Mercy Flight is airborne en route to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with one patient.

UPDATE 5:32 p.m.: A source at the scene says three people were in the vehicle that crashed. One of them died. Two others were transported to hospitals with serious physical injuries.

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.: The chase of the vehicle was started by Warsaw Police Department for unknown reasons. According to Village of Attica Police Chief Dean Hendershott, the chase was called off by Warsaw after their officer lost sight of the vehicle. Bystanders in Varysburg flagged down a law enforcement officer to report the vehicle being pursued was heading north on Route 98, Hendershott said. South of the Village of Attica, an Attica police officer spotted the sedan and pulled in behind it, prompting the driver to speed away. A pursuit ensued and the renegade car passed other vehicles and ran red lights. The pursuing Attica officer lost sight of the car; then it was spotted wrapped around the tree in Alexander.

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: Both surviving patients sustained life-threatening injuries and a second Mercy Flight helicopter was dispatched and it took a female patient to Erie County Medical Center. The vehicle was a rental, said Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Andrew Hale, and authorities do not yet know who the occupants were or where they came from.

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.: The chase began in the City of Warsaw after police stopped the car for a traffic violation. Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Saile said the driver lost control of the vehicle well before striking the tree, based on the very long skid marks on the roadway in Alexander.