Mumford man charged with grand larceny

Richard Andrew Auguliaro, 53, of Mumford, is charged with grand larceny 4th. On Aug. 15, the Sheriff's Office received a report of a wallet, containing a debit card, stolen from a location in Le Roy. Auguliaro was arrested and charged following an investigation by Deputy Robert Henning and Investigator Ryan DeLong. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Michael Wesley Flint, 22, of Spring Street, Mount Morris, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Flint was allegedly found in possession of heroin at the time of his arrest on a violation of probation warrant. Flint was issued an appearance ticket and then turned over to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office on the warrant.

Corey Amber Knapp, 19, of North Street, Medina, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Following a traffic stop at 7;23 p.m., Jan. 1, by Deputy Jacob Gauthier, Knapp, who was a back seat passenger, was allegedly found in possession of fentanyl and cocaine.