Murder suspect refuses to leave jail for court, judge tells deputies to bring him by force next time

Quinton Edmonds

A former parolee from Rochester accused of murdering a good Samaritan on Ross Street at the end of May refused to appear in court today for an evidentiary hearing and Judge Charles Zambito set a new hearing date and ordered deputies to bring him in by force next time if necessary.

Quinton Edmonds is being held at the Genesee County Jail while awaiting trial. He is accused of killing Michael R. Paladino, 43, after Paladino reportedly saw Edmonds hitting a woman, who had been a passenger in the Rochester man's car, outside of Paladino's apartment on Ross Street.

A grand jury has indicted Edmunds on second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony.

Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch said after the incident that their investigation indicated that Edmonds was in a vehicle in the City when an argument began between Edmonds and at least one of the two women in the vehicle with him. The vehicle stopped on Ross Street and the argument continued outside the vehicle.

Emergency dispatchers received a call of the disturbance at 5/7 Ross St. at 12:44 a.m.

Paladino suffered multiple stab and cut wounds to his upper torso and head and collapsed in the entryway of his apartment. He was transported by Mercy EMS to UMMC. He was pronounced dead at 5:05 a.m. by Coroner Don Coleman.

The women in the vehicle fled the scene right away and a police officer saw a vehicle driving erratically and stopped it in the parking lot just east of St. Joseph School.

Edmonds is next expected in court at 3 p.m., Dec. 12.