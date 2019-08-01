Musician Michael DiSanto hospitalized following stroke

Batavia-born, Buffalo music scene legend Michael DiSanto was hospitalized July 22 after suffering a stroke.

He will require rehabilitation after losing the use of the left side of his body.

You can read more about DiSanto's health and how the Buffalo music community is responding in the Buffalo News.

Here's a GoFundMe page to assist Michael.

Top photo is one of I took of Michael on St. Patrick's Day 2014 at Center Street. The next photo is from the Ramble in 2013, which is the first time I saw him perform and was amazed by his talent. Below are also the three songs we recorded live with him on the third floor of Eli Fish for The Batavian Sessions. If you watch nothing else today, watch his cover of Little Red Corvette.