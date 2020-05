State Police have released the identity of a 77-year-old man who apparently drowned on his property at 976 Broadway Road, Darien, on Saturday.

David Scott reportedly had gone out to set up a pump in a retention pond. At about 12:27 p.m. his daughter found him partially submerged in the pond.

Volunteers with the Darien Fire Department along with Mercy EMS personnel attempted to revive Scott but were unsuccessful.