Nate McMurray challenges Chris Jacobs to a series of debates

Press release:

On Thursday, Nate McMurray, Democratic candidate for the 27th Congressional District, called on opponent Chris Jacobs to join him in participating in debates in each of the eight counties in the district prior to the Special Election in April.

“While Chris is stooping to name-calling and divisive rhetoric, I’m proposing debates in every county across the district to give voters the information they deserve to make an informed decision on Election Day," McMurray said.

"Chris is running around shouting the word ‘socialist’ every chance he gets; which is funny considering I’ve been working for his family and making them money for years as VP of Business Development."

“Chris can keep name-calling if he wants, but I’m ready to bring the issues that matter most to Western New York families to the forefront. With Washington a mess, we should be talking about jobs, about taxes, about the fact that everyone needs to understand that party lines don’t matter in the voting booth when you’re struggling to put food on the table or you can’t afford to buy insulin.”

The proposed dates for the debates are: