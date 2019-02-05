National Grid planning power outage for about 500 Batavia customers to replace damaged equipment

Press release:

As part of an upgrade that will improve reliability and resiliency for our western New York customers, National Grid is planning a brief power interruption in the City of Batavia, beginning at approximately 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 8 and lasting until around 2 a.m. on Feb. 9.

The planned, temporary interruption will take place as the company replaces damaged equipment on a utility pole. This level of work cannot be completed while the electric system is energized. The interruption will impact approximately 500 commercial, industrial and residential customers in the City of Batavia on streets that intersect with Main Street. Customers who will be impacted include those in neighborhoods that stretch from Redfield Parkway to Ellicott Avenue throughout much of the city’s 3rd and 4th Wards.

National Grid is contacting all impacted customers via automated phone messages to ensure that they are aware of this planned, temporary power interruption.

In the event of inclement weather, National Grid will conduct additional outreach to customers, and alert them that the work will be rescheduled for Feb. 15 to Feb. 16.