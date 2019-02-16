February 16, 2019 - 12:15am
National Grid's planned power outage underway in Batavia
batavia, news.
Batavia PD officers report that traffic lights are out at West Main and River Street and Main and Oak streets.
National Grid is conducting a planned power outage affecting about 500 customs along West Main Street until about 2 a.m.
The outage was originally scheduled or last weekend but was postponed a week because of winter weather.
The outage is necessary, according to a National Grid spokesman, because the utility must replace a damaged piece of equipment.
