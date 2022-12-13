N.C. man with apparent extremist ties admits to federal crime in relation to arrest in Le Roy

A 24-year-old North Carolina man, who reportedly participated in the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection in Washington D.C. and was later arrested in Le Roy with an illegal AR-15 rifle, entered a guilty plea to Federal charges today in U.S. District Court in Rochester.

Michael Alan Jones, of Charlotte, N.C., admitted to the felony of being in possession of a firearm and ammunition, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The charge stems from his March 19 arrest by sheriff's seputies following a traffic stop of a Nissan Sentra driven by Jones.

Upon approaching the vehicle, Deputies Kenneth Quackenbush and Nicholas Charmoun observed several knives, military surplus gear, and two compound bows inside the vehicle, according to a Federal affidavit by an FBI agent.

The affidavit says a passenger in the car was identified only as PK. The deputies reportedly observed a backpack on the passenger-side floorboard with bolt cutters protruding from the pocket.

Upon searching the vehicle, the deputies located pry bars, bolt cutters, and gloves, which, the affidavit states, the deputies believed to be consistent with burglary tools. They also found pepper spray and ammunition.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles E. Moynihan, who is handling the case, stated that in February 2019, Jones was convicted in Alamance County, North Carolina, of two felony crimes, and as a result related to sexual involvement with a teenage girl, and is therefore legally prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Jones was originally scheduled to enter a plea a week ago but his hearing was delayed by his medical issues, according to Raw Story.

Jones was hospitalized for treatment of MRSA, a bacterial infection that resists antibiotics. “His infection is very severe and he needs to remain at the hospital for about the next two weeks receiving intravenous antibiotics,” Slawinski wrote. “He also tested positive for COVID-19 last week while in the hospital. His condition is serious and it is possible that his leg may have to be amputated if the infection spreads further.”

Sentencing is scheduled for May 16 at 2:30 p.m.