New champs crowned in Batavia Mens Hockey League

Evan Eckerson, Newstead Homes Kings, watches is slap shot sail into the net for a second-period goal against the Genesee Orthopedics Canadians in the Batavia Mens Hockey League championship Sunday morning at Falleti Ice Arena.

Eckerson's goal cut the Canadian's 2-0 lead in half and the Kings went on to win 4-3 to become the 2020 champions.

Bare Antolos and Jim Mohn were credited with an assist on Eckerson's goal.

The winning goal was scored by Jim Ernst at 13:55 in the third period with assists from Eckerson and Antolos.

Paul Greean and Dan Eckerson also scored for the Kings.

Scoring for the Canadians were Adam Siedlecki, Nick Busch, and Ryan Difilippo.

