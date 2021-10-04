New comment system on The Batavian

We are now using a comment system from a company called Disqus for commenting on stories on The Batavian.

Disqus will allow you to use your favorite social media platform as a sign-in tool, or you can create an account with Disqus. You will no longer need to have a Facebook account to comment.

Since we are no longer using the Facebook comment plug-in, comments will no longer appear on the home page. On the bottom of stories is a comment link with a count of how many comments so far on the story. To comment, you will need to click that link (or the headline).

Disqus doesn't support multiple comment modules on a single page.

Disqus, we hope, will help us better block and control spam. The prevalence of spam was the great shortcoming of the Facebook system. Disqus will still give us the tools we need to remove inappropriate comments, any spam that does get through, and enforce the comment rules of The Batavian.

The rules remain the same:

You must post using a real name (no business names, no alias).

No personal attacks. No name-calling.

No profanity.

No comments ridiculing, mocking, or insulting other people because of who they are.

No misinformation/false information.

We expect community conversations to be productive and respectful. If you want to spout invective and "alternate facts," that's why Facebook exists (though we also police comments on The Batavian's Facebook page).