July 17, 2020 - 4:48pm
New COVID-19 cases include person in 20s and person in 60s
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- Genesee County received two new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 240 positive cases.
- The positive individuals reside in Batavia and Le Roy.
- One of the positive individuals is in their 20s and one is in their 60s.
- The positive individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Two of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Five new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- No individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received zero new positive case of COVID-19, maintaining a total of 269 positive cases.
- Eight new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Three of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.