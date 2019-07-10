New dialysis clinic in Batavia still waiting on final state certification

Nearly two months after a grand opening, Fresenius Kidney Care, on Veterans Memorial Drive next to The Home Depot, is still waiting on final certification from the state to become fully operational.

Until then, the clinic cannot accept additional patients, said spokeswoman Madelaine Ronquillo.

Until the CMS certification is received, the clinic is open three days a week for approved patients. Ronquillo indicated this is the normal process for opening a new clinic.

The clinic's manager and staff are at the facility during normal business hours Monday through Friday, she said.

As for a real estate listing, found by an alert reader of The Batavian, Ronquillo said Fresenius has a 12-year lease on the site and the sale is a matter of the original developer selling the investment property.

The property is being offered for $2.74 million. The 3.8-acre parcel includes two other recent developments, including an urgent care business and a vacant storefront. The listed property owner is Morgan 4181 Veterans Dr, LLC, out of Pittsford.

Photo: File photo.