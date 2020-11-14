New owner of Great Kutz looking to expand services for clients

When Natalie Cervone's boyfriend first proposed that she become the owner and operator of her own hair salon, Great Kutz in Valu Plaza, she resisted the idea.

Her boyfriend, Ryan Pyatt, is a local entrepreneur -- a real estate agent and owner of WNY Powerwash. He's always looking for business opportunities. He saw that Great Kutz was for sale and suggested Cervone seize the day and go into business for herself.

The more she thought about it, though, the more it made sense. She could walk into an established business doing what she already knew how to do.

"I’ve been in small salons the past eight years," Cervone said. "This is the biggest place I’ve been in and I’m loving it so far"

Great Kutz was opened in 2009 by Byron and Chris Ariyaratnam to primarily provide haircuts and stylings to a walk-in clientele. Cervone said the shop will continue to serve those who prefer walk-ins to appointments but she is looking to focus more on appointments, more coloring, and more specialized service.

"We want the girls building up their clientele because they’re all very talented," Cervone said.

Currently, there are six stylists working at Great Kutz with a seventh joining the crew in December.