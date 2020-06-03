June 3, 2020 - 4:21pm
New positive COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
New Cases
- As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 191 positive cases.
- The new positive individual resides in Batavia.
- The person is in their 40s.
- The new positive case was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Zero of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Zero of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 238 positive cases.
- Both of the new positive individuals reside at Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
- Of the new positive cases one of the individuals is in their 60s, and one of the individuals is in their 80s.
- One of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- Eighteen of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
- We are sorry to report the death of two of our county residents. Both individuals were residents of Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of these individuals during this very challenging time.
