New sidewalk at Woodward Memorial Library expected to be safer, completed by mid-July

The walkway leading from Wolcott Street to the Woodward Memorial Library in Le Roy may look like a mess now, but things will be a whole lot better in about a month, according to Le Roy Central Schools Superintendent Merritt Holly.

As part of a $12.1 million capital improvement plan approved by voters, the district is investing $186,349 in a new sidewalk for the library.

The old sidewalk was no longer up to safety standards. The new sidewalk will not only be more attractive but its safety enhancements will include a snowmelt system.

"This (system) will eliminate the use of salts and/or other de-icing materials and physical damage from our tractors removing snow," Holly said. "Furthermore, when our maintenance crew leaves at the end of the school day, and the library remains open in the evening, the sidewalks will stay clear of snow and ice. We have also added a small slope change to the sidewalk as you walk up to the library using the sidewalk."

Holly said the district expects the sidewalk project to be completed before July 13.

Photos by Howard Owens

As part of the project, a main power line for Woodward Memorial Library and the Wolcott building was replaced, hence the big hole in front of the library during construction