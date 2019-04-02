New York counties lawsuit over OxyContin marketing could go to trial in the fall

A $270 million lawsuit settlement between OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and the state of Oklahoma got the attention of members of the Genesee County Legislature and made them wonder about the status of a class-action lawsuit the county has joined with other counties in New York.

The purpose of the suits is to seek compensation from Purdue Pharma for costs associated with the opioid epidemic.

Purdue is being accused of deceptive marketing practices and providing doctors with incorrect or misleading information about the addictive nature of OxyContin.

County Attorney Kevin Earl contacted the lead attorney New York counties suit and reported back to the Human Services Committee on Monday that there isn't much new to report.

The suit is progressing but the lead attorney asked him not to say much about it publicly.

The suit is currently in the discovery phase (finding and sharing evidence that might be used at trial) with an expected trial date in the fall of 2019.

As the trial date approaches, a settlement is always possible.