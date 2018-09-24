Local Matters

September 24, 2018 - 8:02am

News coverage disruption for the next few days

posted by Howard B. Owens in thebatavian.

We've always had a policy of disclosing when things going on in our lives might disrupt news coverage, even when those events are medical in nature.

This is one of those times.

Since August of last year, I've had afib and this morning I'll be admitted to Unity Hospital in Rochester where, after some tests and if those tests go well, doctors will administer a medication that may correct it. The potential side effects of the medication require that I remain in the hospital where I can be monitored for at least three days.

So, until perhaps Thursday morning, I won't be in town. Billie will be here monitoring the scanner as usual. We have some coverage lined up. I'm expecting some documents that will enable me to write a couple of stories while I'm in the hospital and I can do any other stories that come up that don't require me to travel, but I won't be available for breaking news or event coverage. We'll do our best to get these covered through other means while I'm gone.

September 24, 2018 - 8:44am
Tim Miller
You have our best wishes, Howard.

September 24, 2018 - 8:59am
jeff saquella
Good luck Howard

September 24, 2018 - 9:12am
Cheryl Saville
Best wishes for a speedy return. For now, relax and rest up and enjoy the fine cuisine !!

September 24, 2018 - 10:20am
Linda Knox
Family member's experiences have proved that Unity in Rochester is a really great hospital. You're in good hands. Best wishes for a speedy recovery.

September 24, 2018 - 10:33am
Dave Olsen
Best wishes for correcting the afib, Howard. I hope all goes well

September 24, 2018 - 12:25pm
Howard B. Owens
Tests this morning went well. I’m being admitted. Thanks.

