NextEra cuts big check to support Sheriff's K-9 program

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is $10,000 closer to its $50,000 fundraising goal for a second K-9 and handler to work alongside "Frankie" and Deputy Chris Erion after receiving a donation yesterday from NextEra Energy.

And the K-9 fund is getting pretty close to that $50,000 goal, said Sheriff William Sheron, thanks to generous community support.

NextEra is planning a 1,500- to 2,000-acre, 280-megawatt solar energy project in the Town of Byron.

Barbie Starowitz, Star Farms, one of the farms that will lease land to NEXTera, helped arrange the donation.

Adding a new K-9 is expensive but the Sheriff's Office has long sought community donations to support the K-9 program rather than relying on taxpayer funds. Costs include purchasing the dog, training, and outfitting a car properly for a K-9 patrol.

“We strive to be a good community partner and are thrilled to have the opportunity to sponsor the county’s newest K-9,” said Keddy Chandran, project director for NextEra Energy Resources. “At NextEra Energy Resources, we believe in building strong partnerships and supporting the communities we serve with initiatives like this.

"We are honored to be part of the Genesee County community and look forward to continuing to work in partnership to develop the Excelsior Solar Energy Center which will bring significant economic benefits to the region, including good-paying jobs and increased revenue.”

Photo: Barbie Starowitz, Keddy Chandran, Deputy Chris Erion, "Frankie," Sheriff William Sheron, and Undersheriff Brad Mazur.