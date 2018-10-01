Nine arrests at Kid Rock concert

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Kid Rock/Brantley Gilbert Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Friday:

Scott F. Parsons, 30, of Wilelen Road, Chili, was arrested for disorderly conduct after allegedly engaging in a fight in the parking lot after the concert. Parsons was also arrested on an outstanding Family Court Warrant and turned over to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Frank J. Colosimo, 30, of Stone Road, Greece, was arrested for disorderly conduct after allegedly engaging in a fight in the parking lot after the concert. Colosimo was also arrested on an outstanding criminal mischief warrant and turned over to Irondequoit Police.

James F. Colosimo Jr., 31, of Pardee Road, Rochester, was arrested for disorderly conduct after allegedly engaging in a fight in the parking lot after the concert.

Chelea C. Richardson, 19, of Wilelen Road, Chili, was arrested for obstruction of governmental administration, 2nd, after allegedly interfering with deputies breaking up a fight in the parking lot.

Doria L. Gerew, 32, of Georgetown Drive, Rochester, was arrested for harassment, 2nd, after allegedly punching another patron in the face while exiting the concert venue.

Richard J. Moran, 40, of West Sobieski Street, Cheektowaga, was arrested for harassment, 2nd, after allegedly threating to harm a Live Nation Security Officer.

Cory A. House, 21, of Hartland Street, Middleport, was arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Dirk D. Brown, 39, of Ford Street, Ogdensburg, was arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Michael A. Wheaton, 33, of Burt Hill Road, Canisteo, was arrested for trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.