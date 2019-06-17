Nine arrests reported at Saturday's Zac Brown concert

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department during the Zac Brown Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

Caleb J. Muhs,18, of Hoover Road, Rochester, arrested on a charge of harassment 2nd and resisting arrest after allegedly pushing and shoving a deputy and then physically resisting the arrest. Muhs was arraigned in Darien Court and remanded to jail in lieu of $500 bail.

John S.A. Fichter, 20, of Carrie Marie Lane, Hilton, arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Erika C. Russell, 21, of Thorndyke Road, Rochester, arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Megan E. Motkowski,19, of Millford Crossing, Penfield, arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

David m. Odojewski, 27, of Enola Avenue, Kenmore, arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after allegedly fighting with Live Nation Security while being ejected from the concert.

Jonathan J. Curry, 30, of Lehavre Street, Cheektowaga, arrested on a charge of trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Matthew R. Worley, 19, of Route 64, Ionia, Pa., arrested on a charge of trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

A 17-year-old of Olde Post Rider Trail, Greece, NY arrested on a charge of trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Britney L. Emmick, 22, of 14th Street, Troy, NY arrested on a charge of trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.