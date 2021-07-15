No blue light special, just the unending ring, ring, ring of an alert at Kmart building

Video Sponsor

An alarm that sounds like an old rotary dial telephone was sounding off this afternoon from the back of the former Kmart building on Lewiston Road, Town of Batavia.

A dispatcher said people have been calling about it for days.

The registered owner of the property is 570 DAB 30, LLC. The LLC is registered at the same address as Benderson Development, which is also the leasing agent for the property.

570 DAB acquired the property in March 2020 from the Williamington Trust Company for $1,757,000. The assessed value of the property $2,260,000.

Kmart pulled out of Batavia and left behind the vacant hulk of a building in 2018.

We're attempting to get information from Benderson about the unending alarm.