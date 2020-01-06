No change in gas prices nationally, locally

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.58, no change since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.24. The New York State average is $2.72 – up 2 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.59. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.66 (no change since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.65 (no change since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.70 (up 4 cents since last week)

Rochester -- $2.69 (down 1 cent since last week)

Rome -- $2.69 (up 4 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.64 (up 4 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.71 (up 3 cents since last week)

Gas prices were expected to be lower at the start of the new year, but with oil prices on the rise, motorists are still awaiting a drop at the pump.

Oil prices continue to rise and that directly impacts pump prices. Analysts are keeping a close eye on escalating tensions in the Middle East. The death of the Iranian leader in a U.S. airstrike could eventually lead to higher gas prices.

However, the U.S. has increased domestic production in recent years, so the country is in a better position than in the past.