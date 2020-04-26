Local Matters

April 26, 2020 - 4:58pm

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County in past 24 hours

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have received one more COVID-19 case. Orleans has one new case and Genesee has zero. 

Contact tracing has been initiated and all who have had direct contact with the individual will be notified by Health Department staff.

There is currently no further information to release on ages and location.  Mapping to include the positive cases from the weekend will be updated on Monday afternoon.

We continue to encourage our residents to be vigilant about handwashing, cleaning frequently used surfaces, properly wearing cloth face coverings over the mouth and nose, keeping your hands away from your face, limiting time out in public and when you do need to go out for essentials you designate one person from your household, keep social distancing and stay home if you are sick.

