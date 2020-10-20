October 20, 2020 - 6:51pm
No new COVID cases reported in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Fourteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Orleans County received four new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 356 positive cases
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Ridgeway, Shelby and Murray.
- One of the new positive individuals is under mandatory isolation out of state.
- The individuals are; one is 0-19 yrs. old, one is in their 20s, one is in their 40s, one is in their 60s.
- None of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Three new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.