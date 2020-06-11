No new positive cases for COVID-19 in Genesee County

Press release:

Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 201 positive cases. The individual that was reported to have been at the March for Justice tested positive earlier in the week. (See note below.) Zero of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Zero of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.

Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 246 positive cases. One of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Fifteen of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.



NOTE: Regarding the seeming contradiction between no-new cases and the person at the march, a spokeswoman for Public Health said, "Because the positive case was counted earlier this week and through an interview with the case we found out about the attendance at the March."