June 11, 2020 - 4:32pm
No new positive cases for COVID-19 in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 201 positive cases.
- The individual that was reported to have been at the March for Justice tested positive earlier in the week. (See note below.)
- Zero of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Zero of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 246 positive cases.
- One of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Fifteen of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
NOTE: Regarding the seeming contradiction between no-new cases and the person at the march, a spokeswoman for Public Health said, "Because the positive case was counted earlier this week and through an interview with the case we found out about the attendance at the March."