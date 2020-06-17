June 17, 2020 - 4:33pm
No new positive cases for COVID-19 reported in Genesee County since yesterday
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 206 positive cases.
- One of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Zero of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received three new positive cases of COVID-19 today, for a total of 259 positive cases.
- The positive individuals reside in Ridgeway, Murray and Gaines.
- One of the individuals is in their 20s, one of the individuals is in their 60s and one of the individuals is in their 70s.
- One individual was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Fifteen of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
- We are sorry to report we have lost another Orleans County resident to COVID-19. The individual was a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Our heartfelt condolences go to the family and friends of this individual during this very difficult time.