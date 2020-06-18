June 18, 2020 - 5:48pm
No new positive COVID-19 cases in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 206 positive cases.
- Zero of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Zero of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19 today, for a total of 259 positive cases.
- Three of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Twelve of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.