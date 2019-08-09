Local Matters

August 9, 2019 - 12:01pm

No serious injuries reported, including to 18-month-old, in trash-truck vs. car accident in Stafford

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, notify, Stafford.

route33staffaccaug2019.jpg

A semi-truck hauling garbage and a passenger vehicle with a driver and 18-month-old child were involved in an accident on Route 33 near Ivison Road in Stafford at about 9:30 a.m.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken into custody on a warrant.

The 18-month-old was reportedly uninjured and transported to UMMC for evaluation. The child was reportedly properly strapped into a child safety seat.

We've been unable to obtain information about the accident from the Sheriff's Office.

(Initial report)

route33staffaccaug2019-2.jpg

route33staffaccaug2019-3.jpg

route33staffaccaug2019-4.jpg

route33staffaccaug2019-5.jpg

route33staffaccaug2019redosix.jpg

route33staffaccaug2019-7.jpg

route33staffaccaug2019-8.jpg

route33staffaccaug2019-9.jpg

route33staffaccaug2019-10.jpg

