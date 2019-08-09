No serious injuries reported, including to 18-month-old, in trash-truck vs. car accident in Stafford

A semi-truck hauling garbage and a passenger vehicle with a driver and 18-month-old child were involved in an accident on Route 33 near Ivison Road in Stafford at about 9:30 a.m.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken into custody on a warrant.

The 18-month-old was reportedly uninjured and transported to UMMC for evaluation. The child was reportedly properly strapped into a child safety seat.

We've been unable to obtain information about the accident from the Sheriff's Office.

(Initial report)