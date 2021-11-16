Number of active COVID-19 cases near record level at 326

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Genesee County, 326, is nearing the hights total during the pandemic -- 343 in December 2020 -- according to Health Department reports.

Over the past few days, there have been 166 new positive COVID-19 cases reported to the county health department.

There have been six recent deaths attributed to COVID-19 raising the countywide total over the course of the pandemic to 292.

Of the current positive cases, 22 are hospitalized.

There are 127 people previously reported positive who have completed their mandatory isolation period.