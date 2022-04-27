Number of positive COVID-19 test in Genesee County rises for fifth straight week

The community spread risk factor for SARS-2-CoV in Genesee County has been raised to medium by the CDC after a seven-day period in which 278 new positive COVID-19 tests were reported.

There were 212 lab-confirmed positive tests during the week and 66 self-reported positive tests from home test kits. There is no way of knowing how many people tested positive with a home test kit and didn't report the results to the health department.

This fifth straight week of increasing positive tests in the county.

No additional deaths from COVID-19-related illnesses were reported.

The total number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations are no longer reported but UMMC does report being at 70 percent capacity with ICU also being at 70 percent capacity.

If you test positive with a home test kit, you can report the results to the health department through this link.