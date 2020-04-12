Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

April 12, 2020 - 3:54pm

Nurse thanks Dunkin' Donuts for free coffee for healthcare workers

posted by Howard B. Owens in Dunkin' Donuts, news, batavia, NY State Veterans Home, covid-19, coronavirus.

We don't normally share things like this, not having a Letters to the Editor section, but this was nice to highlight on an Easter Sunday during the coronavirus:

To the girls at the Batavia Dunkin’ Donuts. thank you for the free coffees for the nurses and healthcare workers. I got my two coffees free from the Batavia Dunkin because I am a nurse and a healthcare worker. You guys made my day being open and made me tear up for the thank yous!!!!

I wanted to let everyone know how awesome they made me feel for being a nurse in this COVID-19 time!

Larissa Miller, an LPN at the New York State Veterans Home.

Calendar

January 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button