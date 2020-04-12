Nurse thanks Dunkin' Donuts for free coffee for healthcare workers

We don't normally share things like this, not having a Letters to the Editor section, but this was nice to highlight on an Easter Sunday during the coronavirus:

To the girls at the Batavia Dunkin’ Donuts. thank you for the free coffees for the nurses and healthcare workers. I got my two coffees free from the Batavia Dunkin because I am a nurse and a healthcare worker. You guys made my day being open and made me tear up for the thank yous!!!!

I wanted to let everyone know how awesome they made me feel for being a nurse in this COVID-19 time!

Larissa Miller, an LPN at the New York State Veterans Home.