May 29, 2022 - 11:22pm

O-A and Notre Dame to face off in sectional final after Hornets win over Warsaw

posted by Howard B. Owens in oakfield-alabama, sports, baseball.

oabaseballmay294_websize.jpg

Brayden Smith's five RBIs and home run keyed Oakfield-Alabama's semi-final Section V playoff win over Warsaw on Saturday, helping the Hornets to a 16-8 win.

Smith had four hits and scored twice.

Bodie Hyde had three hits, an RBI and scored three times. Cooper Colantino had two hits, an RBI and scored twice. David Schnaufer was 2-2 with two walks and scored twice. 

The winning pitcher was Kyle porter. He gave up three hits, three runs and struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings.

Notre Dame and O-A will play for the sectional crown in Class C on Tuesday.

Photos by Kristin Smith.  For more, click here.

oabaseballmay2936_websize.jpg

oabaseballmay2925_websize.jpg

oabaseballmay2913_websize.jpg

