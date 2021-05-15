O-A beats Alexander in softball

Oakfield-Alabama beat Alexander in girls softball yesterday 22-7. The winning pitcher was CJ Ryan, who tossed five innings and gave up five hits will striking out four.

At the plate, Ryan was 4-5 with two triples and a double, and six RBIs.

Kelsey Schlagenhauf, 4-5, three RBIs. Katie Raziano, Jenna Gilbert, and Lily Davis each had two hits.

"This is a huge win for our young team," said Manager Jeff Schlagenhauf. "To be able to beat a great team in Alexander and one of the best pitchers in the area, Sam Sawyer, gives our kids a ton of confidence.

"We just want to keep improving each and every day. The girls are playing with a ton of energy and believe in each other. It’s a great recipe for success."

Photos by Kristen Smith. For more photos, click here.