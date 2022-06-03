O-A beats Letchworth in Class C crossover game

The Hornets continued to dominate the area baseball landscape on Thursday with a 14-6 win over Letchworth in a battle of Class C champions to see which team will represent Section V in the regional championship game.

Kyle Porter, Bodie Hyde, and Brayden Smith each picked up three hits. Hyde had three RBIs and scored three runs. Smith scored three times and drove in a pair of runners. Getting two hits apiece were Colton Yasses, Aiden Warner, and Cooper Colantonio, who also drove in three runs.

Yasses picked up the win, tossing 6 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs (of six) and striking out eight.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.