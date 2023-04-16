Local Matters

April 16, 2023 - 2:51pm

O-A extends winning streak to four games with 10-7 victory

posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, baseball, oakfield-alabama.

oabaseap152023-13.jpg

Oakfield-Alabama remains undefeated in baseball after beating Akron on Saturday, 10-7.

The 4-0 Hornets were led by Kyle Porter and Aiden Warner, who each went 3-4, scoring twice and driving in two runs apiece.

Colton Yasses was 2-4 with a run scored. Davi Schnaufer was 2-4 with a run scored and an RBI.  Shaun Alexander was 2-3 with a run scored and two RBI.

Brodie Hyde picked up the win, taking over in the first inning after Yasses faced only one batter, giving up a hit.  Hyde went six innings, giving up 10 hits and seven runs. Porter pitched an inning and struck out two while not letting a man reach base.

Photos by Kristin Smith.

