April 30, 2022 - 12:40am

O-A shuts down Attica for 6-0 win

posted by Howard B. Owens in oakfield-alabama, sports, baseball.

oabaseballap2022-85_websize.jpg

The Oakfield-Alabama Hornets shut out Attica in baseball on Thursday for a 6-0 victory.

The Hornets notched 14 hits with catcher Aiden Warner going for 4-4. Colton Yasses was 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Bodie Hyde also had two hits.

Hyde tossed a complete game (seven innings) shutout, striking out 13 batters and giving up only two hits. He walked to batters.

Photos by Kristin Smith.  For more, click here.

oabaseballap2022-21_websize.jpg

uoabaseballap2022-80_websize.jpg

oabaseballap2022-72_websize.jpg

oabaseballap2022-33_websize.jpg

