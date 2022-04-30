April 30, 2022 - 12:40am
O-A shuts down Attica for 6-0 win
oakfield-alabama, sports, baseball.
The Oakfield-Alabama Hornets shut out Attica in baseball on Thursday for a 6-0 victory.
The Hornets notched 14 hits with catcher Aiden Warner going for 4-4. Colton Yasses was 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Bodie Hyde also had two hits.
Hyde tossed a complete game (seven innings) shutout, striking out 13 batters and giving up only two hits. He walked to batters.
Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.
