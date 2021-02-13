Local Matters

February 13, 2021 - 11:43am

O-A swimmer wins two sectional titles, Swimmer of the Meet honors

posted by Howard B. Owens in oakfield-alabama, sports, swimming.

dsc_0473oaswimming.jpg

Oakfield-Alabama senior Ryan Schildwaster won two Class D sectional titles in swimming yesterday. He took first place in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:10.44. He also won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57 seconds. 

In addition to the titles, the coaches selected Schildwaster as Swimmer of the Meet.

"This is a well-deserved honor for a very dedicated young man and an exceptionally talented athlete," said Coach Patricia Buczek. "Congratulations Ryan on a swim well done."

Photo and information submitted by Patricia Buczek.

