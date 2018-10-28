OA-Elba wins eight-man football sectional championship

Photos and write up provided by Mike Cintorino, OA-Elba head coach:

The OAE Football team defeated the CG Finney/Northstar Falcons 55-2 on Saturday night at St. John Fisher College to win the first ever Section V 8-Man Football Championship. OAE wasted no time, scoring on the first play from scrimmage with a 60 yard run by sophomore Ty Mott, his first of 2 scores on the night on his way to 160 rushing on only 7 carries. Colton Dillon continued his dominance, with 4 rushing touchdowns, all in the first half, on his way to 132 yards rushing on just 7 carries. Sophomore Jayden Hughes also had a big night with 104 yards rushing on just 4 carries, including an 82-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Ty Kropelin added the other score for the OAE Football team who remains undefeated for the season and are ranked #4 in New York State.

The defense once again held strong holding the Falcons out of the endzone, with their only points coming on a safety late in the game. Sophomores Ty Mott and Peyton Yasses each had 15 tackles while Nick Munger, Jayden Hughes, and Nick Wissinger all had interceptions. Gage Dieterle had 4 tackles for a loss including 2 sacks on the night. The OAE team had 6 total sacks total and forced 4 turnovers on the cold rainy night.

Maalik Thomas led the way for the Falcons with 186 yards on 29 carries.

The Weedsport Warriors will face off against Altmar-Parish-Williamstown in the Section III Championship game next Saturday at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. OAE will now face off against the winner of that game for the first-ever Upstate New York Championship game on Saturday, November 12th at 12:00 pm at Pittsford Sutherland High School.