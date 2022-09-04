OAE Aggies dominate in season opener

The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies started off the 2022 season with a convincing win over Cardinal O'Hara, 76-6.

Noah Currie had six carries for 114 yards and four touchdowns. QB Bodie Hyde carried the ball three times for 78 yards and three TDs.

Aiden Warner scored on a 66-yard run and on defense had four tackles and an interception that he returned for a 25-yard TD.

Connor Scott returned a kickoff 75 yards for a score and had five tackles and an interception on defense.

Jake Walczak also returned a kickoff 75 yards for a TD.

T.J. Andrews had six tackles and a sack and Brayden Smith had six tackles.

Head Coach Tyler Winter said: "It's always good to start the season off with a win. It's even better when you can do it with this type of performance. We had a high level of execution on all three sides of the ball, we came out healthy, and a lot of our guys got to eat today. We'll take what we can from the film and look to get ready for the next opponent."

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more photos, click here.