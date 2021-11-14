OAE beat Avon 26-21 to become Class D football champions

The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Aggies continued their year of perfection with yet another win, this time to capture the Class D Section V title by beating Avon 26-21.

Gaige Armbrewster rushed 16 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Bodie Hyde was 4-5 passing for 68 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 21 yards.

Noah Currier gained 120 yards on nine carries and scored a TD. He also had a 39-yard TD reception.

On defense, Kaden Cusmano had 12 tackles, a sack and he broke up two passes. TJ Andres had 11 tackles as did Brayden Smith. CJ Gottler and Ethan Cramer each and nine tackles and Gottler also had a sack. Cameron Cusmano had an interception as did Armbrewster and Currier.

"I am so incredibly happy and proud for our boys," said Head Coach Tyler Winter. "The composure they showed during moments of adversity tonight is what champions are made of. This group made a promise to themselves after the way that last season ended. They did everything in their power to make sure they would have a shot at winning a sectional championship this fall. To look around and see them enjoy the fruits of their labor tonight... I couldn't be more proud. This group has so much fun playing football together, that we are glad the show is not over yet. Our goal as we prepare for the Far West Regionals is to keep working hard, love each other, and play football together as long as we possibly can. HOW BOUT THEM AGGIES !?"

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.